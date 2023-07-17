Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — July 17

Vedanta share is currently trading at ₹284.85 levels, comfortably above the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). The stock has been consolidating within the range of ₹275 ₹284 levels over the past days. Moreover, a bullish candlestick pattern has formed on the daily charts, indicating a positive sentiment for the stock. A minor resistance level is observed near ₹289 levels which is also 200 Day EMA. If the stock manages to break above this resistance level, it is expected to move towards the target of ₹297 levels and potentially higher.