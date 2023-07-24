Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — July 24

US Fed meeting in focus

On triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "The focus of the markets would now shift entirely to the outcome of the US Fed’s monetary policy meeting scheduled next week. It appears highly likely that there will be a 25 bps rate hike. Nevertheless, there is optimism that this rate hike might mark the end of the Fed's year-long tightening measures. If the US central bank adopts a dovish stance, it would lead to continued inflows and favor an upwards bias for the domestic markets. However, should the central bank maintain a hawkish approach, it could hurt risk-on sentiments, causing further correction in the domestic equities."