Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — July 24

Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — July 245 min read 24 Jul 2023, 07:53 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — GAIL, Cipla, Renuka Sugar, PNB, DLF, and Bajaj Finance
Day trading guide for today: Weakness in Reliance shares and major IT stocks like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, etc., key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market finished lower on Friday last week. Nifty index ended 234 points lower at 19,745 levels, BSE Sensex finished 887 points southward at 66,684 mark whereas Bank Nifty corrected 111 points and closed at 46,075 levels. Broad market indices did better than the Nifty and Small-cap index ended 0.13 per cent in the positive even as the advance-decline ratio came in lower at 0.82:1.
On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty formed a bull candle with long upper shadow on the weekly timeframe chart, which signal presence of stiff resistance at 20,000 mark. The immediate support of 10 day EMA is at 19,650 levels and important 20 day EMA support is at 19,425 levels. The said 20 day EMA has been offering supports for the market since past three months. Hence, there is a possibility of an upside bounce in the market on further weakness from here. On the way up, the area of 19,850 to 19,900 levels could act as a stiff resistance."
On why Indian stock market corrected on Friday, Sugandha Sachdeva, Executive Director & Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisors said, "The key catalyst behind Nifty’s biggest single-day decline in the last four months was the fall in IT stocks, including giants like Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro, and TECHM, as took cues from the drop seen in the tech-heavy Nasdaq."
Sugandha went on to add that market's mood was further dampened by Infosys slashing its FY24 guidance, which sent its share price plummeting by more than 8 per cent. Their revised revenue growth projection of 1-3.5 per cent paled in comparison to the previously anticipated 4-7 per cent. In addition to this, HUL's lower-than-expected Q1 results also dealt a blow to the benchmark Index.
On triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "The focus of the markets would now shift entirely to the outcome of the US Fed’s monetary policy meeting scheduled next week. It appears highly likely that there will be a 25 bps rate hike. Nevertheless, there is optimism that this rate hike might mark the end of the Fed's year-long tightening measures. If the US central bank adopts a dovish stance, it would lead to continued inflows and favor an upwards bias for the domestic markets. However, should the central bank maintain a hawkish approach, it could hurt risk-on sentiments, causing further correction in the domestic equities."
Dalal Street is expected to remain vigilant about the outcome of board meeting of SRF. The board of directors of the company is expected to declare interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 while discussing the unaudited quarterly results of the company. Apart from this, nine dividend stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today. These nine dividend paying stocks include NOCIL, Siyaram silk and PDS.
In bonus shares segment, NDR Auto Components stocks is going to trade ex-bonus today for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.
A total of 31 listed companies are going to declare their Q1 results 2023 on Monday. These 31 companies are Tata Steel, TVS Motor Company, IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, HDFC AMC, Federal Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, etc.
On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended five stocks to buy today.
1] GAIL: Buy at ₹111.50, target ₹116, stop loss ₹108.50;
GAIL share price is forming higher high higher low formation since last 4 days. The stock has bounced after consolidation on lower side and have crossed a resistance of 111. A small resistance is placed around 113 levels and once stock surpasses the mentioned levels it can move towards the target of 116 and above. We can witness a strong support near ₹108.70 which is also 20-day EMA levels. Currently stock is trading above all the important moving averages and the momentum indicator RSI is comfortable at 61 levels indicating strength.
2] Cipla: Buy at ₹1048, target ₹1088, stop loss ₹1020.
Cipla share price has a strong support zone around the ₹1036 to ₹1030 zone after rising from lower levels. Additionally, the stock has surpassed resilient levels of ₹1035. On weekly charts, the stock displayed a bullish candle, indicating strength. The RSI indicator is also maintaining above 67 levels, showing that there is much room available for the stock to inch higher. The stock is maintaining the 20 EMA on the daily chart, indicating further solid traction.
3] Renuka Sugar: Buy at CMP, target ₹60, stop loss ₹39.
Renuka Sugar share price is trading above two month high. Stock is looking bullish on chart pattern after strong breakout.
4] PNB: Buy at CMP, target ₹85, stop loss ₹50.
Trading above 3 years high levels, bullish chart pattern, higher top higher bottom formations.
5] DLF: Buy at ₹500, target ₹515, stop loss ₹489.
In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹512. So, holding the support level of ₹489 this stock can bounce toward the ₹512 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of 489 for the target price of ₹512.
6] Bajaj Finance: Buy at ₹7580, target ₹7700, stop loss ₹7450.
On the short-term chart, the stock has showing a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹7450 this stock can bounce toward the ₹7700 level in the short term. So, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹7450 for the target price of ₹7700.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
