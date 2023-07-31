Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — July 31

HAL share price has bounced back from the strong support of the ₹3800 zone. The stock is also at the verge of making a new high as well. Stock is trading above 20 EMA. The stock's minor resistance is placed at ₹3950 levels. RSI indicator is comfortably trading near 63 levels also DMI, a strength indicator which is at 28, suggesting that there is strength in the up move and will continue to do so.

