Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — September 4

Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — September 44 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — IndusInd Bank, M&M, Balaji Telefilms, United Spirits, Ruchira Papers and Latent View Analytics
Day trading guide for today: On account of strong global market cues as China’s factory activity for August expanded and its central bank announced a cut in reserve requirements to boost the economy, Indian stock market finished higher on Friday. NSE Nifty went up 181 points and ended at 19,435 levels, BSE Sensex gained 555 points and closed at 65,387 mark while Bank Nifty index finished 446 points higher at 44,436 levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started