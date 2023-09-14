Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 14th September5 min read 14 Sep 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Asian Paints, Biocon, Balkrishna Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Consumer, Bharti Airtel
Day trading guide for today: Despite weak global cues, Dalal Street ended higher on Wednesday. NSE Nifty finished above 20,000 levels for the first time ever, logging intraday gain of 76 points. Nifty closed at 20,070 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 245 points and ended at 67,466 mark. Bank Nifty finished 398 points higher at 45,909 levels. In broad market, small-cap index outperformed Nifty and Sensex and logged 0.85 per cent intraday gain on Wednesday whereas mid-cap index added 0.19 per cent.
