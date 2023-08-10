Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — August 103 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:27 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — LT, Marico, SBI, TCS, TCPL and Bikaji Foods
Day trading guide for today: Despite mixed Asian stock market trends on China's deflation worries, Indian stock market reversed from morning worries and ended higher on Wednesday. Nifty index added 61 points and finished at 19,632 levels, Sensex gained 149 points and closed at 65,995 mark whereas Bank Nifty index went down 83 points and closed at 44,880 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio remained high at 1.29:1.
