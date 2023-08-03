Day trading guide for today: On account of weak global market sentiments after Fitch downgraded the US credit rating, Indian stock market ended lower on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index lost 207 points and closed at 19,526 levels whereas BSE Sensex nosedived 676 points and ended at 65,782 mark. Bank Nifty index corrected 596 points and finished at 44,995 levels. In broad market, small-cap index crashed 1.18 per cent while mid-cap index 1.39 per cent.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty has turned down and one may expect more weakness in the coming days. The next crucial lower supports to be watched around 19,200-19,100 levels in the coming week. Any pull back rally up to 19,600-19,650 could be a sell on rise opportunity."

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty too closed below its 20 DEMA of 45,347 for the first time since 26th June. The support for Bank Nifty is now placed at 44,500. A break below 44,500 can drag the Index until 43,600 where it’s next visible support is placed. Bank Nifty closed at 44,996, down 597 points."

SAMCO Securities expert went on to add that bulls attempt to bounce back would be crucial in stock market today. Failure to do so would mean that this might be the beginning of a healthy correction after a sharp up move.

Advising stock specific approach in Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Going ahead, markets could remain subdued given the gloomy global environment. Stock-specific action is likely to continue in the market with the ongoing result season."

On triggers for stock market, Sugandha Sachdeva, Executive Director & Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisors said, “The current correction may continue for a while, but it is unlikely to last for too long. We expect to see a recovery in the market in the coming weeks, as investors start to focus on the long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy. The benchmark index Nifty has strong cushion at 19320 odd levels, that can lead to a rebound. All eyes will now be on the US Non-farm payrolls data lined up this week."

Stocks to watch today

Board meeting of Varun Beverages, Prevest Denpro, Premco Global, GE Shipping and Steelcast will be in focus as board of directors of the company is going to consider dividend proposal today. Among dividend stocks, 35 stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today. Those 35 dividend paying stocks include Maruti Suzuki, Ramco Cements, United Breweries, UPL, Alembic, Albert David, Greaves Cotton, Star Housing Finance, Xpro India, Bata India, Pudumjee Paper, Matrimony.com, etc.

NINtec SYSTEMS shares are going to trade ex-bonus today. The board of directors of the company has declared issuance of bonus shares in 4:5 ratio.

Q1 results today

A total of 63 listed companies are going to declare its first quarter results for the financial year 2023-24. Those 63 companies include Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Varun Beverages, Adani Power, Eicher Motors, Zomato, Cummins India, Lupin, MRF, Deepak Nitrite, LIC Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan, Piramal Pharma, Cera Sanitaryware, Minda Corporation, Karnataka Bank, etc.

F&O ban list

Four stocks have been put in F&O ban list for trade date 3rd August 2023 and those four stocks are GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL).

Day trading stocks

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; market expert Anuj Gupta and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended six stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks for Thursday

1] Power Grid Corporation: Buy at ₹248, target ₹255, stop loss ₹242.

Power Grid share price has bounced back from its previous support zone. Additionally, the price is holding above 50% of the Fibonacci retracement, which suggests bullish momentum. The stock is also trading above the 40 EMA. Minor resistance for the stock is situated at levels of ₹250. The fact that the RSI indicator is trading close to 50 levels indicates that the current bounce may continue and that the stock price may rise further.

2] Tech Mahindra: Buy at ₹1145, target ₹1185, stop loss ₹1120.

Tech Mahindra share has shown a bounce back from the support 1120 levels. The stock is currently trading at ₹1145.65 per share. The stock is trading above its 200-50 day moving averages, indicating a positive mood. A modest resistance at ₹1155 levels, which is also 20 Day EMA. If stock sustains above the mentioned resistance then we can witness additional upward momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 48 and rising, indicating more purchasing activity. This makes TECHM an appealing investment.

Anuj Gupta's stocks to buy today

3] Tata Steel: Buy at CMP, target ₹127, stop loss ₹112.

Tata Steel share price has formed higher top higher bottom on chart pattern, which signals upside trend in near term.

4] Tata Motors: Buy at CMP, target ₹650, stop loss ₹606.

Tata Motors shares are looking bullish on chart pattern and looks an ideal 'buy on dips' stock for positional investors.

Ganesh Dongre's day trading stocks

5] MFSL: Buy at ₹778, target ₹800, stop loss ₹760.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till 800. So, holding the support level of ₹760 this stock can bounce toward the ₹800 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹760 for the target price of ₹800.

6] Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): Buy at ₹1480, target ₹1510, stop loss ₹1460.

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹1460 this stock can bounce toward the ₹1510 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹1460 for the target price of ₹1510.

