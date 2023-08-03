Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — August 3

On triggers for stock market, Sugandha Sachdeva, Executive Director & Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisors said, “The current correction may continue for a while, but it is unlikely to last for too long. We expect to see a recovery in the market in the coming weeks, as investors start to focus on the long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy. The benchmark index Nifty has strong cushion at 19320 odd levels, that can lead to a rebound. All eyes will now be on the US Non-farm payrolls data lined up this week."

