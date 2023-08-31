Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — August 31

Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — August 314 min read 31 Aug 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Asian Paints, Tata Consumer, Muthoot Finance, Shriram Finance, Surya Roshni and Mukand
Day trading guide for today: Following sell off in European market, Indian stock market lost intraday gains after profit booking trigger in last hour of Wednesday session. However, NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex ended higher with marginal gains whereas Bank Nifty ended in red territory. Nifty 50 index added 4 points and ended at 19,347 levels while BSE Sensex went up 11 points and closed at 65,087 mark. Bank Nifty index corrected 262 points and ended at 44,232 levels. In broad market, small-cap index surged 0.83 per cent whereas mid-cap index gained 0.55 per cent.
