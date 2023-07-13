Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — July 13

Speaking on US CPI inflation hitting two year low, Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research at SAMCO Securities said, "US CPI Inflation came in at 3 per cent Y-o-Y basis. This is the lowest reading since March 2021. The main reason behind this fall is a high base effect and general fall in prices. With this inflation reading the gap between US interest rates and inflation has widened even further. US interest rates are at 5.25 per cent while inflation is just above Feds comfort level of 2 per ent. We can now comfortably say that the Fed is done with hiking rates in this cycle. This is good news for corporations worldwide who are paying interest cost through their nose. It will be interesting to see what the Fed has to say now in their upcoming meet scheduled on 26 July."