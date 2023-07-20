Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — July 205 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Intraday stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended six day trading stocks for today — Jindal Steel, Tata Motors, Voltas, PNB, A Capital, Divi's Lab
Day trading guide for today: Following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended higher on fifth day in a row. 50-stock index Nifty gained 83 points and closed at 19,833 levels, 30-stock index Sensex shot up 302 points and ended at 67,097 mark while Bank Nifty index surged 258 points and closed at 45,669 levels. In broad market, small-cap and mid-cap indices gained over 0.60 per cent. Nifty mid-cap and Nifty small-cap outperformed the Nifty with advance decline ratio on BSE ended at 1.41:1.
