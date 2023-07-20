Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — July 20

Tata Motors share price was forming higher high higher low formation on charts. Tata Motors share is trading close to all-time high levels. Currently stock is moving above all important moving averages. The stock has moved higher with strong volumes indicating strength. Any dip in the stock can be a buying opportunity. The momentum indicator RSI is currently near to 66 levels which indicate bullishness in the stock. A small resistance is placed close to 634 levels which is also all-time high levels. Once stock crosses the above mentioned resistance it can move towards the target of ₹650 levels and above.