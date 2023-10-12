Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — October 12

Day trading guide for today: On account of positive strong global cues, Indian stock market ended higher for second straight session on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index gained 121 points and closed at 19,811 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 393 points and ended at 66,473 mark whereas Bank Nifty index added 156 points and finished at 44,516 levels. In broad market, small-cap index went up 0.77 per cent whereas mid-cap index gained 0.55 per cent.

"Nifty remained in positive territory for the second consecutive day amid buying in index heavyweight and closed with gains of 122 points (+0.6%) at 19811 levels. Market sentiments were buoyed after the IMF raised India's FY24 GDP growth forecast to 6.3% from 6.1% and strong quarterly business updates from several corporates. Among sectors, major gainers were Auto, FMCG, and Realty while PSU Bank and IT closed in red," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. A decisive move above 19,800 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards the next upside levels of 20,000-20,200 in the near term. Important support is placed at 19,650 levels."

Speaking on outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty started off on a positive note but lost momentum quickly and traded flat for major part of the day to close at 44,517, up 157 points. Bank Nifty is most likely to pick up the momentum upon successful close above 44,700 level. The level of 44,400 on the downside is likely to act as a strong support for the Index."

Expecting positive momentum to continue, Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal said, "Going forward, we expect the market momentum to continue on the back of positive global cues, easing of US bond yields, and strong domestic economic position. Further, with the start of Q2 results, we expect a lot of stock-specific action as well as sectorial rotation in the market. IT sector would be in focus as TCS will announce its Q2FY24 post-market Wednesday followed by Infosys and HCL Tech on Thursday."

Nifty Call Put Option data

Speaking on Nifty Call Put Option data, Chinmay Barve, Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Major total Call open interest was seen at 19900 and 20000 strikes with total open interest of 227385 and 272326 contracts respectively. Major Call open interest addition was seen at 19950 strike which added 113404 contracts," adding, "Major total Put open interest was seen at 19800, 19700 and 19600 strikes with total open interest of 236087, 205723 and 255896 contracts respectively. Major Put open interest addition was seen at 19800 and 19700 strikes which added 201987 and 205723 contracts respectively."

Bank Nifty Call Put Option data

On Bank Nifty all Put Option data, Chinamy Barve said, "Major total Call open interest was seen at 44500, 44700 and 45000 strikes with total open interest of 107161, 54461 and 97689 contracts respectively. Major Call open interest addition was seen at 44500 and 45000 strikes which added 60117 and 57577 contracts in open interest respectively," adding, "Major total Put open interest was seen at 44500 and 44000 strikes with total open interest of 85173 and 85776 contracts respectively. Major Put open interest addition was seen at 44500 strike which added 54549 contracts."

Day trading stocks for today

Speaking on intraday trading stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Mitesh Karwa, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio — recommended six stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] ACC: Buy at ₹2038.70, target ₹2200, stop loss ₹1955.

ACC share price is currently trading at ₹2038.7. On the daily chart, a triangle breakout formation has occurred with strong volume, and the overall cement sector is providing support for this stock. If the price manages to sustain itself above the ₹2040 level, it has the potential to target levels of ₹2200 and ₹2300 as immediate resistance. Conversely, ₹1950 serves as a crucial support level.

Additionally, ACC is currently trading above critical Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), including the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, reinforcing its bullish momentum and indicating the possibility of further upward price movement.

2] McDowell-N: Buy at ₹1050.35, target ₹1100, stop loss ₹1015.

McDowell-N share has bounced back from the support of ₹1015 levels which was prior a resistance and is also close to 20 Day EMA levels. Currently, the stock is trading around ₹1050.35 levels. The stock is trading above all important moving averages indicating strength. The RSI indicator is also trading near to 59 levels which will help stock to move upwards. A small resistance is placed at ₹1075 levels which is also all-time high level for the stock. Once stock closes above the mentioned resistance level it can move towards ₹1100 and above.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today

3] Zomato: Buy at ₹109, target ₹116, stop loss ₹104.

Zomato share has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹116. So, holding the support level of 104 this stock can bounce toward the ₹116 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹104 for the target price of ₹116.

4] UPL: Buy at ₹ 628, target ₹ 645, stop loss ₹ 618.

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern. So, holding the support level of ₹618. This stock can bounce toward the ₹645 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹618 for the target price of ₹645.

Mitesh Karwa's buy or sell stocks

5] JK Paper: Buy at ₹398, target ₹432, stop loss ₹378.

JK Paper is seen to be breaking out of bullish pattern and closing in green which is why a buy recommendation is initiated for targets upto ₹432. One can initiate buy on dip in the range of ₹398 to ₹400 with stoploss below ₹378 on daily closing basis.

6] Ramco Cement: Buy at ₹980 to ₹983, target ₹1040, stop loss ₹945.

Ramco Cement is seen to be breaking a resistance zone on the daily timeframe which is buying is recommended for targets upto ₹1040. One can initiate a buy trade in between the range of ₹980 to ₹983 with stoploss of ₹945 on daily closing basis.

