Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — October 19
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Cipla, Tata Motors, Godfrey Phillips, Quess Corp, Radhika Jeweltech, and Vimta Labs
Day trading guide for today: Following weak global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended lower on Wednesday session. Nifty 50 index went down 140 points and closed at 19,671 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 551 points and ended at 65,877 mark whereas Bank Nifty index finished 520 points lower at 43,888 levels. In broad market, small-cap index shed 0.32 per cent while mid-cap index went down 0.85 per cent.
