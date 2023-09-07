Day trading guide for today: Indian stock market ended mixed on Wednesday as two out of three key benchmark indices ended in green zone while one in the red territory. NSE Nifty finished 36 points higher at 19,611 levels whereas BSE Sensex added 100 points and ended at 65,880 mark. Bank Nifty index went off 123 points and closed at 44,409 levels. In broad market, small-cap index ended marginally lower whereas mid-cap index ended higher by a whisker.

"Domestic equities continued its momentum for the fourth consecutive day led by optimistic domestic cues. Though Nifty traded in red for most part of the session, on the back of rise in crude oil prices to 10-month high and weak global data points; last-hour rally led to index finally closing in green with marginal gains of 36 points (+0.2 per cent) at 19611 levels. Broader market too ended in green with Midcap100/Smallcap100 up 0.1%/0.2%. Sectorally it was a mixed bag with FMCG, Pharma and Oil & gas up near 1 per cent," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal expert went on to add that realty, PSU Banks and Metals saw some profit booking. Niche sectors like Paper, Sugar, Fertilizers and liquor saw huge buying interest today.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. One may expect further upside in the coming sessions and any dips down to the support of 19,500 is likely to be a buy on dips opportunity. The next upside levels to be watched around 19,800."

On outlook for Bank Nifty index, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty has formed a long-legged doji candle on the daily chart, indicating indecision. Bank Nifty failed to go past the 44,500 levels on the back of strong call writing today. The Put-Call Ratio (PCR), a sentiment indicator, fell from 0.97 to 0.93, indicating strong presence of bears over the bulls. A strong close above 44,600 levels is needed for the bulls to make inroads in Bank Nifty. It closed 123 points lower at 44,409."

On triggers that may dictate stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal said, "Going ahead, market is likely to trade in a broader range with positive bias given strong domestic factors, though persistent FII selling and poor monsoon is a worry. Further concern over slowing global economy and interest rate hikes could keep weighing on the market and bring in intermittent profit booking."

Stocks to watch today

Among dividend stocks in September 2023, 12 stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today. Those 12 dividend paying stocks include Shreyas Shipping, Repco Home, Tirupati Foam, GSFC, etc.

Among bonus shares in September 2023, JTL Industries Ltd is going to trade ex-bonus today to find eligible shareholders for issuance of 1:1 bonus shares.

F&O ban list

Eight shares have been put in the list of F&O ban during Thursday session and those eight stocks are Balrampur Chini, BHEL, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance and SAIL or Steel Authority of India Ltd.

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One and Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart — recommended six stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Cipla: Buy at ₹1256, target ₹1298, stop loss ₹1225.

In consideration of the current market dynamics and technical indicators, a favorable trading opportunity appears to be presenting itself in CIPLA. The stock, currently priced at ₹1256, has recently demonstrated a robust consolidation phase within the range of ₹1210 to ₹1265. This consolidation pattern, coupled with the stock's sustained trading above key exponential moving averages (EMAs) including the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, signifies a positive underlying momentum.

With these technical aspects in mind, a compelling case can be made for a long position in CIPLA. Executing a purchase at the current price level of ₹1256, with a prudent stop-loss order set at ₹1225, demonstrates a calculated risk management approach. This stop-loss placement seeks to safeguard against any potential adverse price movements.

2] Marico: Buy at ₹588.25, target ₹616, stop loss ₹574.

Marico share price is currently showing a strong upward trend, which could be a good opportunity for investors. The suggested buying price is around ₹588.25, and if the price goes down to around ₹570, it might be a good idea to buy more shares. The expected target price range for Marico share price in the short term is between ₹650 and ₹670.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today

3] Siemens: Buy at ₹3945, target ₹4020, stop loss ₹3910.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹4020. So, holding the support level of ₹3910 this stock can bounce toward the ₹4020 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹3910 for the target price of ₹4020.

4] Texrail: Buy at ₹153, target ₹165, stop loss ₹145.

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹143. This stock can bounce toward the ₹165 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹143 for the target price of ₹165.

Pravesh Gour's buy or sell stock

5] TNPL: Buy at ₹284, target ₹320, stop loss ₹270.

The counter has given breakout of double bottom formation on weekly chart and now it is witnessing breakout of cup and handle formation on daily chart with good volume.

Rajesh Bhosale's stock of the day

6] ITC: Buy at ₹447.50, target ₹460, stop loss ₹441.

ITC share price is looking positive on chart pattern and it is expected to give upside movement in near term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.