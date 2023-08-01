Day trading guide for today: After falling for two straight session, Indian stock market ended higher on Monday following positive. Taking cue from positive global market trends, NSE Nifty ended 107 points higher at 19,753 levels, BSE Sensex surged 367 points and closed 66,527 while Bank Nifty gained 183 points and closed at 45,651 levels. Broad market outperformed key benchmark indices as both small-cap and mid-cap indices climbed to a new peak on Monday session. Small-cap index surged 1.31 per cent and hit a new life-time high of 35,039 levels. Mid-cap index touched a new all-time high of 30,440 mark and finished 0.86 per cent higher.

Day trading guide for Tuesday

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The underlying trend of Nifty remains choppy. A decisive move above the immediate resistance of 19,870 levels could open sharp upside towards the next resistance of around 20,000 mark in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,600 levels."

Speaking on outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty took consecutive support from the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) of 45,362 on the daily chart. A close above today’s high of 45,695 can lead to initiation of fresh longs while 45,300 continues to be a strong support for Bank Nifty."

Power, auto stocks in focus

On triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Going ahead, we expect the market to continue its northbound journey with phases of consolidation. The power sector remains in focus after NTPC reported strong quarterly results. Auto stocks will be in action as companies are likely to release improving monthly sales numbers, especially 2W and CV segment."

Stocks to watch today

Board meeting of Snowman Logistics and Vasundhara Rasayans will be in focus today as board of directors of the respective companies are expected to consider and approve dividend for their shareholders. Apart from this, nine dividend stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today. Those dividend paying stocks include DB Corp, Orient Paper, SRF, Sarda Cropchem, JK Cement, Exide Industries, etc.

Kamdhenu Ventures stocks will be trading ex-bonus today as board of directors of this company has declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.

F&O ban list

Two stocks have been put in F&O ban list during trade session on 1st August 2023. Those two shares are — Indiabulls Housing Finance and Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Day trading stocks to buy today

On shares to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Market expert Anuj Gupta and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager —

Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended six stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] Bank of Baroda: Buy at ₹202, target ₹209, stop loss ₹197.

Bank of Baroda share, currently priced at ₹202, has been exhibiting a noteworthy trading pattern characterized by a broad-based channel with an evident accumulation phase. Additionally, the weekly chart showcases a promising trend with a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows, indicating positive momentum in the stock.

2] Dr Reddy's: Buy at ₹5640.40, target ₹5780, stop loss ₹5560.

Dr Reddy's share has rebounded from a solid consolidation phase and on the verge to attain new high, coinciding with the Pharma Index's positive daily trend. The stock is currently trading above both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating strength. Moreover, it is trading above the middle Bollinger band, and there are positive crossovers in both the RSI and MACD, suggesting a continued bullish trend in the near future.

Anuj Gupta's intraday stocks for today

3] Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹57, stop loss ₹42.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price has formed higher top higher bottom on chart pattern that signals uptrend in near term.

4] ONGC: Buy at CMP, target ₹200, stop loss ₹164.

ONGC share price is looking bullish on chart pattern after fresh breakout.

Ganesh Dongre's stock picks for Tuesday

5] Tata Consumer: Buy at ₹859, target ₹880, stop loss ₹845.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹880. So, holding the support level of ₹845 this stock can bounce toward the ₹880 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹845 for the target price of ₹880.

6] M&M Finance: Buy at ₹298, target ₹310, stop loss ₹290.

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹290 this stock can bounce toward the 310 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹290 for the target price of ₹310.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

BANK OF BARODA More Information