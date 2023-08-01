Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — August 1

Dr Reddy's share has rebounded from a solid consolidation phase and on the verge to attain new high, coinciding with the Pharma Index's positive daily trend. The stock is currently trading above both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating strength. Moreover, it is trading above the middle Bollinger band, and there are positive crossovers in both the RSI and MACD, suggesting a continued bullish trend in the near future.