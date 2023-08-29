Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — August 29

Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — August 294 min read 29 Aug 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — ITC, Tata Chemical, IRCTC, Gujarat Alkalies, Confidence Petroleum, and SJVN
Day trading guide for today: Following rally in global market, Indian stock market ended higher on Monday and snapped two days losing streak. NSE Nifty gained 40 points and closed at 19,306 levels, BSE Sensex went up 110 points and closed at 64,996 mark whereas Bank Nifty index shot up 263 points and ended at 44,494 levels. In broad market, small-cap index went up 0.67 per cent whereas mid-cap index added 0.59 per cent.
