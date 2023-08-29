Hello User
Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — August 29

4 min read 29 Aug 2023, 08:30 AM IST Asit Manohar

Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — ITC, Tata Chemical, IRCTC, Gujarat Alkalies, Confidence Petroleum, and SJVN

Stock market today: Eight stocks trade ex-dividend today, Gillette India board meeting to consider final dividend. Indo US Bio-Tech stock to trade ex-split. Nine stocks put in F&O ban for Tuesday session.

Day trading guide for today: Following rally in global market, Indian stock market ended higher on Monday and snapped two days losing streak. NSE Nifty gained 40 points and closed at 19,306 levels, BSE Sensex went up 110 points and closed at 64,996 mark whereas Bank Nifty index shot up 263 points and ended at 44,494 levels. In broad market, small-cap index went up 0.67 per cent whereas mid-cap index added 0.59 per cent.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty remains weak. As long as, it trades below 19,400 levels, there is a chances of further weakness down to the next supports of 19,100 to 19,000 levels. A decisive move above the immediate resistance of 19,370 to 19,400 could open the next upside towards 19,600 levels for the short term."

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty has formed a morning star pattern on the daily chart and closed marginally above the 50-DEMA at 44,494, up 262 points. The option activity at 44,500 Strike will provide cues about Bank Nifty’s future direction as both call and the put writers are fighting it out to dethrone each other. A close above today’s high of 44,610 can result in bulls coming back in Bank Nifty."

On triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal said, " Markets are likely to remain in consolidation mode this week amidst key events including the release of domestic GDP data, monthly expiry, and domestic and global macroeconomic data. Also ~7% deficit in the Jun-Sept monsoon could keep upside limited."

Stocks to watch today

Among dividend stocks in August 2023, eight stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today. Those eight dividend paying stocks include GMM Pfaudler, Mysore Petro and Birla Corp.

Markets will remain vigilant about the outcome of board meeting of Gillette India Ltd. The company board is going to consider and approve final dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

Apart from this, Indo US Bio-Tech stocks will be in focus today as the stock is going to trade ex-bonus today. the company board has announced issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.

F&O ban list

Nine stocks have been put in the list of F&O ban for trade during Tuesday session. Those nine stocks are BHEL, Escorts, FNR Infra, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cement, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank and Sun TV.

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One and Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart — recommended six stocks to buy or sell today.

Ganesh Dongre's intraday stocks for today

1] ITC: Buy at 441, target 448, stop loss 435.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till 448 to 450 so, holding the support level of 435 this stock can bounce toward the 448 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of 835 for the target price of 848.

2] Tata Chemical: Buy at 1038, target 1055, stop loss 1020.

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of 1020 this stock can bounce toward the 1055 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of 1020 for the target price of 1055.

Rajesh Bhosale's stocks to buy today

3] IRCTC: Buy at 678, target 711, stop loss 662.

The stock is looking bullish after rising from the consolidation zone of 620 to 675.

4] Gujarat Alkalies: Buy at 672, target 705, stop loss 653.

Stock looking bullish on chart pattern and may give upside movement in near term.

Pravesh Gour's day trading stocks

5] Confidence Petroleum: Buy at 92.40, target 100, stop loss 87.

The counter has shown a breakout of a triangle formation with strong volume. It has retested its previous breakout level at 82 and starts a new leg of the rally towards 100.

6] SJVN: Buy at 60.80, target 64.80, stop loss 58.50.

The counter has witnessed a breakout of a triangle formation with strong volume.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 08:35 AM IST
