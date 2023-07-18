Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — July 18

Expecting the uptrend to further continue, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal said, "Overall, we expect the momentum to continue with intermittent minor declines. Financial space will remain in focus on the expectation of good results from other BFSI heavyweights (Indusind Bank, ICICI Pru., ICICI Lombard and ICICI Bank this week) after HDFC and mid-sized banks reported impressive numbers. With LTI Mindtree and Tata Elxsi results today (Monday) and LTTs results tomorrow (Tuesday), the IT sector would be in the limelight. On the global front, investors will keep an eye on the release of US retail sales and IIP data which will be released on Tuesday."

