Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — October 17
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Hero MotoCorp, MCX, Zomato, Sundram Fasteners, Star Cement and Sreeleathers
Day trading guide for today: Following weak global market cues on Middle East tension, Indian stock market ended lower for third straight session on Monday. Nifty 50 index ended 19 points lower at 19,731 levels, BSE Sensex finished 115 points southward at 66,166 mark while Bank Nifty index corrected 62 points and closed at 44,225 levels. In broad market, mid-cap and small-cap stocks managed to buck the trend and witnessed some bargain hunting ahead of festival driven demand.
