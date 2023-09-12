Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — September 12

Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — September 124 min read 12 Sep 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Divi's Lab, Axis Bank, Gujarat Gas, Bharti Airtel, PEL and MFSL
Day trading guide for today: Following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended higher for seventh straight session on Monday. NSE Nifty advanced for the seventh straight day to log the best stretch of gains in 11 weeks and touched the all time high of 20,008 levels. While touching the landmark 20,000 levels, Nifty took 52 session to march from 19,000 to 20,000 whereas it took just 36 session to climb a new peak. BSE Sensex also regained the psychological 67,000 levels and closed at 67,127 mark, logging an intraday gain of 528 points. Bank Nifty finished 414 points higher at 45,570 levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started