Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — September 5

Day trading guide for today: On account of strong global cues, Indian stock market ended higher on second day in a row on Monday. NSE Nifty ended 93 points higher at 19,528 levels, BSE Sensex gained 240 points and finished at 65,628 mark whereas Bank Nifty index went up 142 points and closed at 44,578 levels. In broad market, small-cap index surged 0.84 per cent while mid-cap index shot up 0.96 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Day trading guide for stock market today On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty is currently in an attempt of showing upside breakout of the down sloping trend line around 19,500 levels. A decisive move above 19,600 levels is expected to pull Nifty towards the next upside of around 19,800 to 19,900 levels in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,430 levels."

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty has formed a hanging man candle pattern on the daily chart, having taken support from 44,300 zones on Intraday basis to close to 44,578, up 142 points. Both call writers and put writers played it out at the 44,500 Strike today and hence the option activity at 44,500 strike will provide important cues about Bank Nifty’s Intraday direction tomorrow." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On triggers that may dictate stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal said, "Going ahead, domestic positives should continue to support indices with broader market sustaining momentum. Sectoral rotation would continue with niche and underperforming sectors likely to do well. Today market would await Services PMI data from Europe, UK and India that would be important for the market."

Stocks to watch today BSE listed Shashijit Infraprojects shares would be in focus today as board of directors of the company is going to consider and approve stock split today.

Among dividend stocks in September 2023, 14 stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today. Those 14 dividend paying stocks include Kajaria Ceramics, Ircon International, Windlas Biotech, PTC India Financial Services, Emami Paper, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list Five stocks have been put in F&O ban list during Tuesday session. Those five stocks are Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance and India Cement.

Day trading stocks for today On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart — recommended six stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today 1] Eicher Motors: Buy at ₹3434, target ₹3580, stop loss ₹3350. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eicher Motors share price is currently trading at ₹3434.15 levels. On daily charts the stock has formed a bullish candle after forming a base near to ₹3350 levels which is also close to 20 and 50 Day EMA levels. RSI indicator is comfortably trading at 58 levels indicating strength. The stock has surpassed 20 and 50 Day EMA levels which was a prior resistance. On the higher side a minor resistance is placed at ₹3480 levels. Once stock surpasses the above mentioned resistance it can move towards the target of ₹3580 and above.

2] Bank of Baroda: Buy at ₹195.45, target ₹205, stop loss ₹190.

Bank of Baroda share is currently trading at 195.45. Bank of Baroda share price has a Formed a strong support near ₹192 levels which is also close to 20 and 50 Day EMA levels. On daily charts stock has formed a strong bullish candle and now trading above ₹194.75 which was prior resistance. On the higher side a smaller resistance is visible on the charts near ₹200 levels. Once the stock overcomes the previously mentioned resistance, it will be able to move closer to the target price of ₹205 and higher. The stock is trading above all important moving averages. RSI is also trading comfortably at 54 levels indicating strength. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3] Siemens: Buy at ₹3890, target ₹3950, stop loss ₹3840.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹3950. So, holding the support level of ₹3840 this stock can bounce toward the ₹3950 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹3840 for the target price of ₹3950.

4] Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Buy at ₹158, target ₹175, stop loss ₹152. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹152 this stock can bounce toward the ₹175 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹152 for the target price of ₹175.

Pravesh Gour's day trading stocks 5] Tejas Networks: Buy at ₹902.85, target ₹954, stop loss ₹875.

The counter is continuing its higher highs and higher lows formation and has given a breakout of An ascending triangle formation with strong volume. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6] Prism Johnson: Buy at ₹141.75, target ₹148, stop loss ₹138.

It has observed a breakout from both a triangle pattern on the daily chart and a breakout of an inverse head and shoulders formation on the weekly chart, accompanied by significant trading volume.