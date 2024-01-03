Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday —January 3
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today —Cipla, Oracle Financial Services Software, Welspun Corp, Nykaa, Mahindra Logistics, and Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in negative territory in the previous session on concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions and a significant jump in crude oil prices. The market's high valuation appears to have led investors to secure profits before the onset of December quarter earnings.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started