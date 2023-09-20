Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — September 204 min read 20 Sep 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — TCS, Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Finserv, Sun TV, ZEEL and Asahi India
Day trading guide for today: On account of sell off trigger in global market, Indian stock market ended lower on Monday. NSE Nifty lost 59 points and closed at 20,133 levels, BSE Sensex went down 241 points and closed at 67,596 mark whereas Nifty Bank index corrected 251 points and ended at 45,979 levels. Volumes on the NSE continued to be on the lower side. In broad market, small-cap index shed 0.60 per cent whereas mid-cap index corrected to the tune of 0.27 per cent.
