Buy or sell stocks for today: In this truncated week at Indian stock market, Dalal Street will resume trade session today after a gap of one day as stock market was closed on Tuesday for Independence Day 2023. On Monday, Nifty and Sensex recovered from morning losses and ended marginally higher. NSE Nifty finished 6 points higher at 19,434 levels, BSE Sensex gained 79 points and closed at 65,401 mark whereas Bank Nifty index lost 108 points and finished at 44,090 levels. In broad market, small-cap index fell to the tune of 0.50 per cent while mid-cap index corrected 0.44 per cent on Monday.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart. Monday's low of 19,257 could now be considered as a new lower bottom of the sequence. Hence any attempt of upside bounce from here could find strong resistance at 19,600 levels (down sloping trend line). Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,250 levels."

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty has formed a doji pattern on the daily chart, which signals indecision. The level of 43,500, which acted as a resistance earlier is likely to act as a support for Bank Nifty. Bank Nifty has taken support from 100-DEMA of 43,848 on the daily chart. Bank Nifty has been trading above the 100 DEMA since 5th April, 2023. Bank Nifty closed at 44,091, down 108 points."

On triggers that may dictate Indian stock market this week, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Indian stock market is witnessing consolidation at higher levels in the absence of any positive trigger. We expect this trend to continue in the near term as a series of macro data around the world and FOMC meeting minutes will be released during the week which could keep markets subdued. Indian equities was closed on Tuesday on the occasion of Independence Day and might stay lackluster on Wednesday on account of the Parsi New Year."

Stocks to watch today

No stock is going to trade ex-dividend, ex-bonus or ex-split today. However, Infosys shares are expected to remain in focus today as the company has declared strategic collaboration with Liberty Global to bring AI-powered digital entertainment worldwide.

F&O ban list

Nine stocks have been put in the list of F&O ban list for trade during Wednesday session. Those nine stocks are Balrampur Chini, Chambal Fertilizer, Delta Corp, GNFC, Granules India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cement, Manappuram Finance and ZEEL.

Day trading stocks to buy today

Asked about intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manger — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One — recommended six stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Tata Communications: Buy at ₹1705.60, target ₹1770, stop loss ₹1670.

Tata Communications share has revealed a gradual upward movement in the larger time frame after decent consolidation. ADX remains at a level of 27 indicating that the stock currently remains moderately bullish. RSI is positively skewed, indicating favorable price action among investors potentially supporting the continuation of the upward trend. Furthermore, the increasing delivery volume indicates higher participation and interest from market participants.

2] Wipro: Buy at ₹415, target ₹435, stop loss ₹404.

Wipro share price has demonstrated resilience by rebounding from the robust support range of ₹400 to ₹404 levels, suggesting a potential accumulation of buying interest within this band. Moreover, its current position above crucial moving averages indicates an upward trajectory and heightened investor confidence. However, a minor resistance barrier looms around ₹422 levels, representing a recent high point. Overcoming this hurdle could pave the way for further price appreciation, potentially reaching the ₹435 level and beyond. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at around 59, implying moderate strength and room for further movement.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today

3] SBI: Buy at ₹562, target ₹580, stop loss ₹550.

SBI share price has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹580. So, holding the support level of ₹550 this stock can bounce toward the ₹580 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹550 for the target price of ₹580.

4] MFSL: Buy at ₹846, target ₹870, stop loss ₹825.

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹825 this stock can bounce toward the ₹870 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹825 for the target price of ₹870.

Rajesh Bhosale's day trading stocks

5] LT: Buy at ₹2660, target ₹2750, stop loss ₹2614.

LT share price is looking positive on chart pattern along with substantial rise in trade volume.

6] Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL: Buy at ₹2575, target ₹2685, stop loss ₹2520.

Reliance share price is expected to bounce back from oversold zone after the sell off trigger post-Jio Financial Services demerger record date.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.