Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell today — 16th August

On triggers that may dictate Indian stock market this week, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Indian stock market is witnessing consolidation at higher levels in the absence of any positive trigger. We expect this trend to continue in the near term as a series of macro data around the world and FOMC meeting minutes will be released during the week which could keep markets subdued. Indian equities was closed on Tuesday on the occasion of Independence Day and might stay lackluster on Wednesday on account of the Parsi New Year."