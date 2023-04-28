Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell today — 28th April2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:49 AM IST
- Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six buy or sell stocks for today — UPL, JSW Steel, Reliance, HCL Technologies, M&M and Tata Consumer Products
Day trading guide for today: following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market finished higher on fourth day in a row. NSE Nifty gained 101 points and climbed to nine week high of 17,915 levels whereas BSE Sensex shot up 348 points and finished at 60,649 levels. Nifty Bank index claimed 43,000 levels after logging 170 points gain on Thursday session. Broad market indices rose in line with the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio stayed positive at 1.75:1.
