Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell today — 28th April

Unveiling trading tips for Friday session, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The momentum readings on the hourly charts have reached the overbought zone, but the index many times continues to trend higher in the overbought zone when the trend is strong. Hence, one should not pre-empt any reversal here, but be watchful on the hourly setups for any divergence signs in the near term." Jain said that until we see any signs of reversal, traders should continue to trade with a positive bias and stay with the trend.