Day trading guide for Tuesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 11th January

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "Nifty has finally reclaimed the 18000 mark within a very short period post the recent correction. This clearly indicates the strong momentum and buying interest of market participants. Now, although the trend continues to be positive, the index is trading around its short term hurdle as a certain combination of retracements of the recent correction points out resistance in the range of 18,000 to 18,100 levels. Further, in the derivatives segment the 18,000 call writers have built decent positions for current weekly expiry and this strike has the highest open interest build up so far. Considering the above factors, one should not rule out a possible correction in the near term. However, we do not expect any significant price correction as the undertone in both Nifty as well as Bank Nifty remains bullish. Hence, traders should look to do proper money management and look to add positions on declines rather than chasing the price up move."