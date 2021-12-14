OPEN APP
Day trading guide for Tuesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 14th December
Day trading guide for Tuesday: After showing range bound movement in the last couple of session, Indian stock market witnessed failed upside breakout on Monday, as it slipped into weakness from the highs. Nifty 50 shed 143 points and closed at 17,368 levels whereas BSE Sensex dipped 53 points and closed at 58,283 levels. According to stock market experts, there is a possibility of some more dip before the upside bounce from the lows again.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher than recent average; realty, oil & gas, telecom and FMCG indices lost the most while Consumer Durables index barely managed to end in the green. BSE Small-cap index ended 0.24 per cent higher while Mid-cap index ended 0.53 per cent lower.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Speaking on day trading strategy for Tuesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart and any weakness from here could be a buy on dips opportunity. The long term trend as per weekly chart remains negative. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,200 levels and any upside bounce from current levels could find resistance at 17,600 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing day trading stocks for today's trade session, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited — recommended 4 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Tech Mahindra: Buy at CMP, target 1700, stop loss 1600

2] KPR Mill: Buy at CMP, target 575, stop loss 530

Manoj Dalmia's day trading stocks today

3] TTK Prestige: Buy at 11750, target 12560, stop loss 11457

4] Max Healthcare: Buy around 400, target 429, stop loss 392.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

