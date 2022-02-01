Day trading guide for Tuesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st February

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term uptrend of the market seems to have strengthened. There is a possibility of further upside in the next session, but the occurrence of high volatility can't be ruled out. A sustainable upside move by Tuesday session could open more upside on NSE Nifty towards 17,700 to 17,800 levels in the near term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,260 levels."