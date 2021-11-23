Day trading guide for Tuesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 23rd November

Speaking on day trading guide for Tuesday trade session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The market seems to have entered into a sharp downward correction. The overall chart pattern as per smaller and larger timeframe is weak and more weakness could be in store in the near term. Having declined sharply from the highs, the minor pullback rally from the lows can’t be ruled out in the short term, before showing another round of weakness in the market. Further lower levels to be watched at NSE Nifty are 17,000 to 16,800 in the next few weeks."