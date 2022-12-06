Day trading guide for Tuesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — December 6

On Nifty Bank, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said "The index remains in buy mode as long as it holds the support of 42,800 on the downside. The higher-end resistance is visible at 43,500 where a significant amount of call writing has been observed. The index is likely to consolidate in a broad range between 42,500-43,500 and a break on either side will lead to trending moves."