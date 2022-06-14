Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 14th June3 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 05:51 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Nifty is now placed at the edge of crucial support at 15,650 to 15,700 levels, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Tuesday: Following weak global cues after the higher than expected inflation number coming out of the US on Friday, Indian stocks fell for second successive day on Monday. Nifty 50 index dipped 427 points and closed at 15,774 whereas BSE Sensex tumbled 1456 points and closed at 52,846 levels. Nifty Bank index crashed 1077 points and closed at 33,405 levels.