Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 14th June

Advising traders to trade in direction of the trend, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "Our markets have been following the global cues and have been acting accordingly as we are witnessing sharp cuts in indices across the globe. The rising US Dollar index along with the bearish positions formed by the FII’s in the index futures segment had turned the trend down again last week post the pullback move up to 16,800. As of now, there’s no respite seen as the data continues to be negative for equity markets and technically also, the oscillator was back into ‘Sell mode’ on Friday last week. Hence, until we see any positive or contra signs, the trend remains down and hence, traders should look to trade in the direction of the trend."