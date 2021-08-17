Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th August

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th August

Premium
Day trading guide for Tuesday: The next upside target for Nifty remains intact at 16,800 levels and immediate support is placed at 16,480 levels.
1 min read . 07:02 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Trade view on Nifty: There is a possibility of Nifty showing consolidation or minor weakness in the next 1-2 sessions, before showing further upside in the near term, say experts

Day trading guide for Tuesday: After showing a sharp upside breakout on Friday, Nifty continued with upside momentum with range bound action on Monday by closing 33 points higher at 16,563 levels. In the process NSE Nifty made another all time high of 16,589.40. BSE Sensex shot up 145 points and closed at 55,582 mark while Bank Nifty shed 74 points but managed to close above 36,000 levels. In the global markets, Wall Street trade choppy on Monday as Dow Jones closed 0.31 per cent higher at 35,625 while Nasdaq dipped 0.20 per cent and closed at 14,793 mark.

Day trading guide for Tuesday: After showing a sharp upside breakout on Friday, Nifty continued with upside momentum with range bound action on Monday by closing 33 points higher at 16,563 levels. In the process NSE Nifty made another all time high of 16,589.40. BSE Sensex shot up 145 points and closed at 55,582 mark while Bank Nifty shed 74 points but managed to close above 36,000 levels. In the global markets, Wall Street trade choppy on Monday as Dow Jones closed 0.31 per cent higher at 35,625 while Nasdaq dipped 0.20 per cent and closed at 14,793 mark.

Trade view on Nifty

Trade view on Nifty

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On day trading guide for Tuesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend has shifted again into choppy, post upside breakout of the small narrow range movement. There is a possibility of Nifty showing consolidation or minor weakness in the next 1-2 sessions, before showing further upside in the near term. The next upside target remains intact at 16,800 levels and immediate support is placed at 16,480 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Unveiling their respective day trading strategies, stock market experts — Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 5 shares to buy today.

Ravi Singhal's stocks to buy today

1] Mahindra & Mahindra or M&M: Buy at 799, target 808 to 828, stop loss 777

2] Tata Steel: Buy at 1519, target 1544 to 1566, stop loss 1488

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Buying term insurance in your 50s? Better late than never

Premium

ED notice may cast shadow over Sachin Bansal’s  banking  dreams

Premium

Consumption is picking up; here's proof

Premium

Why sports funding in India is an obstacle race

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Nestle India Limited: Buy at CMP, target 19000, stop loss 18050

Rohit Singre's shares to buy today

4] Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Momentum buy at CMP, target 730, stop loss 690

5] Apollo Hospitals: Momentum buy at CMP, target 4450, stop loss 4270.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!