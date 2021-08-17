Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th August

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Day trading guide for Tuesday: After showing a sharp upside breakout on Friday, Nifty continued with upside momentum with range bound action on Monday by closing 33 points higher at 16,563 levels. In the process NSE Nifty made another all time high of 16,589.40. BSE Sensex shot up 145 points and closed at 55,582 mark while Bank Nifty shed 74 points but managed to close above 36,000 levels. In the global markets, Wall Street trade choppy on Monday as Dow Jones closed 0.31 per cent higher at 35,625 while Nasdaq dipped 0.20 per cent and closed at 14,793 mark.

Trade view on Nifty

On day trading guide for Tuesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend has shifted again into choppy, post upside breakout of the small narrow range movement. There is a possibility of Nifty showing consolidation or minor weakness in the next 1-2 sessions, before showing further upside in the near term. The next upside target remains intact at 16,800 levels and immediate support is placed at 16,480 levels."

Unveiling their respective day trading strategies, stock market experts — Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 5 shares to buy today.

Ravi Singhal's stocks to buy today

1] Mahindra & Mahindra or M&M: Buy at ₹799, target ₹808 to ₹828, stop loss ₹777 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Nestle India Limited: Buy at CMP, target ₹19000, stop loss ₹18050 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Singre's shares to buy today

4] Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹730, stop loss ₹690

5] Apollo Hospitals: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹4450, stop loss ₹4270. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

