Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th August

Speaking on day trading guide for Tuesday; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty filled the down side gap made on Friday by opening higher but closed below it as it gave away a large part of intraday gains. However, the fact that it recovered from the intraday low and did not make a new low compared to the previous day is encouraging. Advance decline ratio improved marginally compared to the previous day but is still much below 1:1. 16,376 to 16,396 is the important support band now for Nifty, while a close above 16,569 would result in return of some confidence in the markets."