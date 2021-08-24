Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th August

Premium
Day trading stocks for today: 16,376 to 16,396 is the important support band now for Nifty, while a close above 16,569 would result in return of some confidence in the markets.
2 min read . 06:46 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Trade view on Nifty: The 50-stocks index filled the down side gap made on Friday by opening higher but closed below it as it gave away a large part of intraday gains, say experts

Day trading stocks for today: After remaining highly volatile throughout the intraday trade, Indian stock market finally managed to close in the green zone on Monday. NSE Nifty closed 45 points higher at 16,496 levels while BSE Sensex added 226 points and closed at 55,555 mark. According to market experts, global markets are highly volatile and comparatively Indian markets are least volatile as domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are still positive. In the global markets, Wall Street too closed in the green zone on Monday. Dow Jones rose 0.61 per cent while Nasdaq shot up 1.55 per cent on first trade session of the week.

Trade view on Nifty

Speaking on day trading guide for Tuesday; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty filled the down side gap made on Friday by opening higher but closed below it as it gave away a large part of intraday gains. However, the fact that it recovered from the intraday low and did not make a new low compared to the previous day is encouraging. Advance decline ratio improved marginally compared to the previous day but is still much below 1:1. 16,376 to 16,396 is the important support band now for Nifty, while a close above 16,569 would result in return of some confidence in the markets."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing names of day trading stocks for today; stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC global Securities and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 5 day trading shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Bandhan Bank: Sell at CMP, target 250, stop loss 280

2] Piramal Enterprises Ltd or PEL: Sell at CMP, target 2450 to 2400, stop loss 2640

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] SBI Life: Momentum buy at CMP, target 1170, stop loss 1120

Rohit Singre's shares to buy today

4] Havells India: Buy at CMP, target 1350, stop loss 1200

5] Varun Beverages Ltd or VBL: Buy at CMP, target 880, stop loss 800.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

