OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 28th December
Listen to this article

Day trading guide for Tuesday: After showing weakness amidst a range movement on Friday, Indian stock market witnessed an excellent intraday buying from the lows on Monday. NSE Nifty shot up 82 points and closed at 17,086 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 295 points and closed at 57,420 levels. Nifty Bank index went up 200 points and regained 35,000 levels.

According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicate a formation of bullish piercing line candle pattern, but formed at the wrong place at highs. Hence, one may expect further attempt to retest crucial overhead resistance of 17200 levels in the short term.

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on day trading guide for NSE Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty is slightly positive amidst a range movement. Further upside on Nifty from current levels could encounter strong overhead resistance around 17,200 to 17,300 levels in the next few sessions and one may expect sell on rise opportunity. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 16,930 levels."

On day trading guide for Nifty Bank today; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "In this recent corrective phase, the banking space has been an under performer and has been a key sector to drag the markets lower. Now, if we look at the daily charts, it seems that this index is in the last leg of this corrective phase and whether this index has completed this correction at today’s low with a truncated wave or it will for another low to complete the pattern needs to be seen. The swing high of 35477 will be seen as the confirmation level above which, we will consider as a trend reversal for this index too."

Day trading stocks for today

Sharing day trading stocks to buy today, Indian stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities and Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities — recommended 5 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

MINT PREMIUM See All

1] HDFC Bank: Buy at CMP, target 1500 and 1550, stop loss 1400

2] United Phosphorus Ltd or UPL: Buy at CMP, target 775 and 780, stop loss 740

Avinash Gorakshkar's day trading stocks for Tuesday

3] Tech Mahindra or TechM: Buy at 1783, target 1835, stop loss 1760

4] CCL Products (India) Limited: Buy at 435, target 465, stop loss 420

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

5] Navin Fluorine: Buy at 4230, target 4400, stop loss 4188.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout