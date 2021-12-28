Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 28th December

On day trading guide for Nifty Bank today; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "In this recent corrective phase, the banking space has been an under performer and has been a key sector to drag the markets lower. Now, if we look at the daily charts, it seems that this index is in the last leg of this corrective phase and whether this index has completed this correction at today’s low with a truncated wave or it will for another low to complete the pattern needs to be seen. The swing high of 35477 will be seen as the confirmation level above which, we will consider as a trend reversal for this index too."