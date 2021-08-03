Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 3 August

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 3 August

Trade view for Nifty: The NSE Nifty could remain with an upward bias in the 15,817 to 15,962 band, say stock market experts.
2 min read . 06:28 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Tuesday: Nifty has opened the week on a strong note with sharply higher advance decline ratio

Day trading guide for Tuesday: After showing a lack of strength to sustain the highs on Friday, Nifty witnessed a sustainable upside move on Monday and closed the day higher by 122 points. After opening on an upside gap of 111 points, Nifty shifted into a gradual northward move with range bound action for the whole session. Volumes however, did not support this upside as the gains were more led by reluctance to sell rather than aggressive buying. Realty, oil and gas, Auto and IT sector stocks were the main gainers on Monday trade session.

Asked about his trade view on Nifty; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty has opened the week on a strong note with sharply higher advance decline ratio. A follow through upside move is likely over the next few days and Nifty could remain with an upward bias in the 15,817 to 15,962 band."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On the basis of above mentioned facts and figures, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — recommended 5 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] IDFC First Bank: Buy at CMP, target 55 to 58, stop loss 48

2] BPCL: Buy at 455, target 465 to 475, stop loss 445

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Vedanta: Buy at CMP, target 335, stop loss 312

Sandep Matta's day trading guide

4] BHEL: Buy above 60, target 63 to 66, stop loss 56

5] Hemisphere Properties India: Buy at 145, target 158 to 166, stop loss 132.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

