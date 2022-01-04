Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th January

Speaking on intraday trading strategy for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The negative sequence of lower tops and bottoms on the daily chart is now placed at the edge of negation, as Nifty moved above the last lower top of 13th December at 17,639 levels on Monday. This could mean that the bearish set up is likely to be negated and any dips from current levels in Nifty 50 could unfold a bullish set up like higher highs and lows, as per daily chart."