Day trading guide for Tuesday: 5 stocks to buy today - August 16

“The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with range bound action. One may expect continuation of choppy movement for the early week and Nifty could possibly reach upside of around 17800-17900 levels by next week. Having placed at the hurdle, bulls needs to be cautious and long positions to be protected with proper stoplosses. Immediate support is placed at 17,560 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.