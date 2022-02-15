Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 15th February

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The near term trend of Nifty is sharply down. The overall negative chart pattern and a decisive downside breakout of the important support could indicate continuation of down trend for the market ahead. The initial downside targets to be watched at Nifty today are around 16,500 levels and 16,200 levels, which could be achieved in the next couple of weeks. Any attempt of pullback rally could find strong resistance around 16,950 to 17,000 levels."

