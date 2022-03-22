Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 22nd March

According to stock market experts, current trade pattern at Dalal Street indicate a formation of bearish engulfing type candle pattern at the highs (not a classical one). Normally, such bearish pattern formations after a reasonable upside moves could signal impending trend reversal on the downside. But, the market has witnessed an excellent upside breakout of the important cluster resistance of around 16,800 to 17,000 levels in last week. We also observe a formation of higher highs and lows during its recent upside bounce, which indicate a strength of an upside bounce. Hence, these market action signal chances of limited decline down to 17,000 levels in the next few sessions, before showing another round of upside bounce from the higher bottom.