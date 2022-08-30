Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 30th August

On Nifty call put data, Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Market finally makes the trip downside and favours the BEARs, however crucial support zones of 17200 was respected. NIFTY Option chain for the weekly expiry reflects on CE writers aggressively adding over a lakh contracts at 17500CE. PE writers standing tall at 17300PE/17000PE, with also more than a lakh contracts each. PE OI unwinding seen at immediate strikes, which hints on the cluttered range going ahead." Prabhudas Lilladher analyst said that PCR OI at 17300 being well above 1, hints on the immediate support zones for the INDEX.