Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 31st August

Speaking on the day trading guide for Tuesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Having reached nearer to our upside target of 17,000 mark, there is no sign of any tiredness at highs and the market is ready to move above 17,000 levels in the coming sessions. A sustainable move above 17,000 could open the next upside target of around 17,500 levels in the next two weeks. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 16,750 levels."

