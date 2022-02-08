Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 8th February

Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said that SGX Nifty is trading flat today and advised day traders to keep an eye on it as it is currently trading in short range of 17,100 to 17,480 whereas its broader range is 16,800 to 17,650. He advised Indian stock market traders to maintain buy on dips strategy and advised traders to avoid sell on rise as trend reversal can happen any time from now onwards in the secondary market.