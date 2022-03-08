Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 8th March

Expecting Russia-Ukraine news to continue its dominance on the markets; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The short term trend continues to remain negative, but it will be interesting to how the markets behaves from this support zone as any trigger in the global markets could lead to some pullback in the index. Monday’s low of 15,700 will be important support to watch and if that gets breached, 15300 will be the next level. Traders are advised to watch out for global cues and avoid aggressive trading until the volatility settles down."