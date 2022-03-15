Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day trading guide for Tuesday: Stocks to buy today - 15th March

Day trading guide for Tuesday: Stocks to buy today - 15th March

2 min read . 07:44 AM IST Livemint

  • The Nifty 50 index closed up 1.45% at 16,871, while the BSE Sensex gained 1.68% to end at 56,486 on Monday

Equity indices marched higher for the fifth session on the trot on Monday, propelled by robust buying in banking and IT counters along with a decline in crude oil prices as hopes of headway in Russia-Ukraine talks boosted risk-on sentiment globally. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 1.45% at 16,871, while the BSE Sensex gained 1.68% to end at 56,486.

Infosys topped the Sensex gainers' chart, followed by HDFC Bank, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro and HDFC, among the other prominent winners. Only four Sensex constituents, HUL, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel, closed with losses.

Day trading guide for stock market today

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. The market is now showing an early signs of decisive upside breakout of cluster resistance of around 16800-17000 levels. A strong upside breakout could bring upper levels of 17500 in a quick period of time. Any failure to sustain above 16800 levels in the next 1-2 sessions could trigger another round of downward correction from the highs. Immediate support is placed at 16750 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Anuj Gupta, Vice President, IIFL Securities

Titan: Buy Titan, target 2,600, stop loss 2,475

Tata Teleservices: Buy TTML, target 125, stop loss 103

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

Cummins: Buy CUMMINSIND, target 1,075, stop loss 1,010

Hindalco: Buy HINDALCO, target 616, stop loss 578

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking

Bajaj Auto: Buy Bajaj Auto, target 3,600, stop loss 3,375

Shriram Transport Finance: Buy SRTRANSFIN, target 1,170-1,200, stop loss 1,075

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!