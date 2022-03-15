Day trading guide for Tuesday: Stocks to buy today - 15th March

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. The market is now showing an early signs of decisive upside breakout of cluster resistance of around 16800-17000 levels. A strong upside breakout could bring upper levels of 17500 in a quick period of time. Any failure to sustain above 16800 levels in the next 1-2 sessions could trigger another round of downward correction from the highs. Immediate support is placed at 16750 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.